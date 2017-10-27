U.S. Military Forces in FY 2018: the Uncertain Build-Up

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued Oct 27, 2017)

This report is based on the President’s Budget proposal for FY 2018, presented to the Congress on May 22, 2017, as well as on historical documents where needed. The FY 2018 budget included only a single year, with plans for future years awaiting publication of the administration’s National Defense Strategy.Further, as this document was being written, the annual budget process goes forward with the different congressional committees considering the president’s proposal. Their actions, taking place over many months, will change some of the analyses in this paper.As the paper is being published, for example, the House and Senate armed services committees have released their marks, and the respective chambers have passed the bills. However, the conference has not yet been held and a joint bill not yet been developed. The House and Senate appropriations committees are beginning their work, but FY 2018 is covered by a continuing resolution until December.This is an unusual year for assessing U.S. military forces. First, there was a presidential election and a change of administration. Then, despite the new beginning, partisan rancor and political stalemate continued.As a result, the much-expected build up of military forces has become highly uncertain. The change of administration has produced competing visions about strategy and an uncertain fiscal future. These competing visions reflect different concepts about what force demands are most important and how military forces should be configured to meet those demands.Political stalemate has produced a wide range of possible fiscal futures. This range is far greater than usual, as defense hawks, deficit hawks, and supporters of domestic spending tug at the budget with the specter of the Budget Control Act (“sequestration”) in the background. The fiscal future will be a major driver of force size and composition.This report, therefore, not only describes changes made in the FY 2018 budget proposal but also assesses the wide range of possible futures arising from this strategic and fiscal uncertainty.Competing visions arise from a variety of different judgments about force demands.--Which threats are most important? The previous administration, including the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, identified five challeges to the United States: Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and ISIS/global terrorism. Although all elements of U.S. force structure would participate in major conflicts, warfighting requirements against different threats stress different elements of the force structure.--How to balance force demands for warfighting and day-to-day operations? In addition to the war fighting requirements described above, forces must meet day-to-day demands for ongoing conflicts, crisis response, partner/ally engagements, and forward presence. Day-to-day demands are different from warfighting requirements in that they must be met in a way that is sustainable for the long term and without surge of reservists or personnel tempo.--Where to make tradeoffs among readiness, modernization, and force structure? Strategists tend to focus on great power competition and are therefore drawn to high-end conflicts and the modernization necessary to conduct them (often called “capability”). However, the press of day-to-day crises forces an emphasis on high readiness and large forces (“capacity”). Secretary of Defense James Mattis has signalled that the FY 2019 budget and its five-year plan will emphasize modernization, but it is unclear whether the world will allow such a focus.-ends-