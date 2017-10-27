Russia Test Fires 'Satan 2' Ballistic Missile Capable of Wiping out UK

(Source: British Forces News; issued Oct 27, 2017)

Russia has successfully tested a 100-tonne intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', the country's defence ministry claims.



The rocket, also known as RS-28, was fired from Plesetsk Cosmodrome and travelled 3,600 miles before landing in far east Russia, near North Korea.



Russian media has claimed the missile could destroy an area the size of Texas - or the UK.



It is reported to have a range of nearly 7,000 miles, a payload of up to 15 warheads and the necessary speed to infiltrate any defence system.



Crews of Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers also took to the skies, firing cruise missiles at ground targets.



A Pacific Fleet submarine fired two ballistic missiles from the Okhotsk Sea and a northern Fleet submarine fired a ballistic missile at the Kura range



President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw each of the launches which were part of a training exercise for Russia's "Strategic Nuclear Forces".



In an official statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said: "The troops completed all tasks. All assigned targets were engaged."



-ends-

