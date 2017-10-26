NAF Returns 4 Super Mushshak Aircraft to Pakistan, Expects Delivery of 5 Brand New Ones

(Source: Nigerian Air Force; issued Oct 26, 2017)

Nigerian Air Force soldiers load Super Mushshak basic training aircraft onto a transport aircraft for their return to Pakistan. These loaned aircraft are replaced by five new-build Mashshaks delivered by Pakistan. (NAF photo)

The four Super Mushshak aircraft loaned to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Pakistan Government, for the ab-initio flying training of its pilots at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, have been returned to Pakistan.



The disassembled aircraft were loaded aboard a cargo aircraft and flown out of the NAF Base Kaduna on 23 October 2017. The returned aircraft were temporarily made available by the Pakistan Government, at no extra cost to the NAF, for the commencement of training of its pilots in December 2016, prior to the delivery of the ten trainer aircraft ordered by the NAF.



With the now returned four Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, the NAF was able to train four Instructor Pilots and graduate 16 ab-initio student pilots, including 2 female pilots, at the 401 Flying Training School Kaduna.



This has enhanced the ability of the NAF to train its pilots locally thereby helping to build the needed capacity to further prosecute the fight against insurgency in the North East.



Having taken delivery of the first batch of five new trainer aircraft, there was no longer any need for the NAF to retain the four loaned Super Mushshak aircraft and hence, the return of the aircraft, in line with the agreement between the two parties.



The NAF is expecting to receive the remaining five brand new Super Mushshak aircraft it had since ordered before the end of December 2017.



-ends-

