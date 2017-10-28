Inside 'Satan's' Lair: The Lock-Tight Ukrainian Rocket Plant At Center of Tech-Leak Scandal

(Source: Radio Free Europe; posted Oct 28, 2017)

By Christopher Miller

DNIPRO, Ukraine --- Some of Ukraine's most highly classified military secrets lie within the 4-meter-high, razor-wire topped walls that ring an otherwise nondescript compound on the edge of this gritty industrial city.Little gets in or out (aside from a reporter's notebook) of one of the world's most storied and notorious rocket-design-and-manufacturing complexes.Access to the rare visitor to, not to mention employees of, the Yuzhnoye design bureau and Yuzhmash machine-building plant within is granted only after extensive security checks by at least two state security agencies. Even then, entrance is ultimately left to the discretion of the armed soldiers who guard the facilities' gray metal gates.It's the type of obsessive security that raises questions about how this, of all places, has been alleged to be the source of missile-engine-technology leaks to one of the world's most notorious regimes.Yet, as people around the globe watched in horrified fascination as North Korea conducted recent missile tests that raised the specter of nuclear war, this complex located 450 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, found itself at the center of a major geopolitical scandal.When each test surprisingly seemed to improve on the last, experts wondered how Pyongyang's ballistic-missile program had advanced so far, so quickly. Then came the bombshell: a report published on the front page of The New York Times that pointed the blame at this Ukrainian complex.Citing a study by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), as well as classified assessments by U.S. intelligence agencies, the Times wrote that North Korea had "probably" acquired high-performance, liquid-propellant RD-250 rocket engines on the black market from none other than Yuzhmash, where they were made for decades until their production ceased in 2001.It's a scoff-worthy suggestion to many of the 16 Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash representatives and scientists with whom RFE/RL spoke during a visit to the complex earlier this month."It's a joke!" says Volodymyr Tkachenko, Yuzhmash associate general director. He says he laughed aloud when he saw the reports, "because really, it's crazy, it's funny." (ed of excerpt)-ends-