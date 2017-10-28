The First of the Two Spartan C-27J Is Already In Slovakia

(Source: Slovakia Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 28, 2017)

Leonardo Aircraft has delivered the first of two C-27J Spartan twin turboprop transport aircraft to Slovakia. The second is due to be delivered in early 2018. (Slovakia MoD photo)

The first of the two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft is already in Slovakia. Today it touched down at Kuchyňa Air Base after 10:00 hrs local time. Thus, another modernisation project in favour of the SVK Armed Forces is yielding its results.



Over the next few days a technical handover of the aircraft to “General M. R. Štefánik” Transport Wing (TW) Kuchyňa is due to take place. An official ceremony to mark the handover of the aircraft to the SVK Air Force will be held on 31 October 2017 with the participation of media representatives.



In his response to the C-27J Spartan's arrival in Slovakia, Slovak Minister of Defence Peter Gajdoš remarked: “From the perspective of modernising our Armed Forces, this is another historic milestone. With the last Antonov AN-26 having been phased out, the SVK Air Force lacked this sort of transport capability for some time. I want to highlight that the aircraft will not only serve with the Armed Forces, but it is ready to carry out missions as part of domestic crisis management operations to the benefit of all Slovak citizens.”



The procurement of the two C-27J Spartan dates back to 2008, when a contract for delivery of the aircraft was awarded in an international competitive bidding (ICB) process. But it was not until 2014 that the contract was formally signed. The contract covers the initial 5-year logistics support package.



The second transport aircraft is expected to arrive in Slovakia at the beginning of next year. As soon as the negotiations over the contract penalty for the delay in delivery of the first aircraft have been concluded, the MOD will keep the public updated with any developments about this issue.



