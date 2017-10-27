Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 27, 2017)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Woburn, Massachusetts, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee line items with a stated maximum value of $1,500,000,000.



Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide operations and sustainment (O&S) support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 (AN/TPY-2); and Sea-Based X-Band (SBX) radar.



This O&S support includes AN/TPY-2 radar logistics support, AN/TPY-2 sustaining engineering, AN/TPY-2 transition and transfer, AN/TPY-2 depot transition, SBX logistics support, and SBX sustaining engineering.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,252,264 are being obligated at time of award.



The work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, and several stateside and overseas locations. The ordering period is from Nov. 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2020, with four successive one-year option periods provided in the contract.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-D-0001).



-ends-

