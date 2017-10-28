Nine Sailors Kicked Off Brit Nuclear Submarine After 'Sex and Cocaine-Fuelled Parties While Docked in US' (excerpt)

(Source: Mirror Online; posted Oct 27, updated Oct 28, 2017)

By Keith Perry

Nine British servicemen have been booted off a nuclear submarine at the centre of a sex probe, after testing positive for cocaine while on duty, it was confirmed last night.The crew from HMS Vigilant – which carries the Trident nuclear deterrent – were sent home and sacked from the service after the class A drug was found in their blood.They are alleged to have had drug-fuelled parties while the submarine was docked in the US to pick up nuclear warheads.One man is said to have had sex with a prostitute in a swimming pool.The submarine’s second-in-command, Lieutenant Commander Michael Seal, 36, has been removed amid claims of an extra-marital affair with a female engineering officer – Lieutenant Hannah Litchfield, 27. She too has been taken off the vessel, reports said.The submarine was already embroiled in controversy over an alleged affair between its captain, Commander Stuart Armstrong, 41, and Sub-Lieutenant Rebecca Edwards, 25.Both have been removed from duty on board.The submarine’s captain and his second in command are the only officers on board with access to a grey safe which contains a ‘letter of last resort’ from the Prime Minister. It details guidance and orders to be followed should the UK be attacked with nuclear weapons.Another serviceman on the vessel faces court martial after going AWOL – absent without leave – and boarding a flight to the UK to see his girlfriend.Two more submariners have left the boat in the wake of the scandals.It means that around 10 per cent of HMS Vigilant’s 168-strong crew have either been kicked out, resigned, are under investigation or have been removed in what is believed to be one of the biggest sex and drugs scandals to hit the Navy. (end of excerpt)-ends-