First Test Flight Is Imminent of F-35 Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing Variant

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 29, 20177)

(Issued in Italian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Corriere della Sera attributed the silence surrounding the first flight of the first Italian-assembled F-35B STOVL variant to the fact that politicians are ashamed to be associated with it, prompting a reaction by the defense ministry.

ROME --- Contrary to what is reported by the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the first flight test of the first short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35 assembled at the Cameri plant in Piedmont is scheduled for next week.



The first F-35B will be delivered in the coming months to Defense.



A clarification was issued by the General Secretariat for Defense and the National Armaments Director after the publication by the Corriere della Sera of an article titled "The new F-35 flies, and no one talks about it."



Lockheed Martin's test technicians and pilots have already begun some conventional flight tests with the F-35B, but it is only the first flight in STOVL mode that will really allow us to test the peculiar capabilities of the aircraft to take off in very limited spaces and to land vertically.



And, as is always the case on such occasions, adds the Armaments Department, there will be news releases, as for example was the case for the first ocean-crossing of an JSF, which was immediately reported by the Ministry of Defense.



Information about the first STOVL flight, when it happens, will be delivered on time and through the correct institutional channels.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Italian Ministry of Defense felt obligated to issue the above statement because several media outlets, including the Corriere della Sera, reported that the F-35’s first flight, which took place on Oct. 24, was being ignored because politicians didn’t want to be publicly associated with the aircraft, which is widely opposed in Italy because of its cost and failure to perform as advertised.)



