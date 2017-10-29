DoD: Cost of War Post-9/11 Exceeds $1.4 Trillion

(Source: Secrecy News; issued Oct 29, 2017)

The Department of Defense has spent more than $1.46 trillion for direct war-related costs since September 11, 2001, according to the latest Pentagon tabulation of war costs obtained by Secrecy News.The 74-page DoD report provides extensive and detailed reporting on war-related appropriations and expenditures. See “Cost of War Update as of June 30, 2017.”The total includes $83 billion in classified spending, the new DoD report said. But it does not include “non-DoD classified programs” such as those conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency.“War-related costs” are understood to refer to include military operational costs, support for deployed troops, and transportation of personnel and equipment. The term does not extend to indirect costs such as veterans’ benefits, long-term health care for injured personnel, reconstruction or post-conflict stabilization programs.When such broader costs are included, the total expenditures surpassed $1.6 trillion in 2014, according to a Congressional Research Service report.The American Revolution cost the equivalent of $2.4 billion today, according to another CRS estimate, while World War II cost around $4 trillion.-ends-