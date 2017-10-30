Baltic Fleet Receives a New Patrol Boat

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 30, 2017)

The State Acceptance Board has signed an acceptance act for a patrol boat Raptor built for the Baltic Fleet. Currently the boat has entered the service with the Fleet.



The boat has reached the home station, the port of Baltiysk, to fulfil missions in the Baltic military naval base.



The Project 03160 high-speed patrol boat Raptor is designed for patrolling nearshore zone, straits and river mouths. It can carry out combat duty in assigned areas, intercept and seize small-sized targets and carry out rescue operations to help vessels in distress in its duty areas.



-ends-