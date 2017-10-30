New Assault Rifle for the Special Operations Forces

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued Oct 30, 2017)

On 10 October 2017, the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support tasked the company Heckler & Koch in Oberndorf with the delivery of 1 745 type HK 416 A7 weapons, together with accessory equipment.



According to current status, the Bundeswehr designation will be G95 rifle. The rifle is gas-operated and uses the 5.56 mm x 45 NATO caliber. The weapon weighs about 3690 g and its barrel is 14.5 inches long. The G95 rifle is intended to become the new standard rifle of the Special Forces Command and the Naval Special Forces Command. Delivery to the armed forces is scheduled to begin in January 2019.



Technical trials at Bundeswehr Technical Center (WTD) 91 as well as tactical testing by the special operations forces will already begin in November 2017.



-ends-