PAL Indonesia Successfully Completes Technology Development Ship (PKR 10514 - # 2)

(Source: PAL Indonesia; issued Oct 30, 2017)

(Issued in Indonesian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

I Gusti Ngurah Rai, the second missile frigate built in Indonesia with components provided by Dutch shipyard Damen Group, was handed over to the Indonesian navy in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Oct. 30, 2017. (Indonesia MoD photo)

The cooperation between Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) Netherlands with PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) embodies the Nation's pride product to defend the nation's sovereignty to its final stage by submitting the second Perusak Kawal Rudal (PKR) guided missile frigate. The ship has been named I Gusti Ngurah Rai.



Having previously handed over the first vessel earlier this year, DNSN - PAL handed over the technologically advanced ship on Monday afternoon (30/10). Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryaccudu directly received the ship that was produced by the two shipyards together through the technology transfer process.



The ship, with the development project number W000294, went through a series of stages of the process as well as testing. Beginning with the First Steel Cutting on September 17, 2014 followed by Keel-Laying on January 18, 2016 and launch on September 29, 2016, and has conducted various series of sea trials before the ship is handed over.



The first warship that was built in Indonesia with the “Modular System" development system.



The second PKR ship is divided into 6 modules. One module is made in the Netherlands while the five other modules are made by PAL Insan Indonesia.



Carrying “One Team One Goal " the two shipyards of the two countries are united to break through all the challenges and obstacles into a potential success for the realization of reliable and quality products.



It has a length of 105.11 meters, a width of 14.2 meters, a speed of 28 knots, can sail for up to 5,000 nm and endurance reaches 20 days. It is equipped with modern armament and equipment integrated in the Weapon Control Sensor system (Sewaco). In addition, the stealth design made possible by low radar cross section, low infrared signature, low noise signature makes the PKR ships difficult to detect by radar. PKR vessels are also capable of conducting sea, air, underwater and electronic warfare operations.



The PKR shipbuilding program with transfer of technology occupied approximately 200 Indonesian PAL employees from various scientific disciplines, of which 75 were trained at Damen Schelde main facility in Vlisingen, the Netherlands. In addition to the TOT, PT PAL also improved its production capability in accordance with the requirements for the success of this PKR development.



General Specification of PKR

-- Length Overall: 105,11 m

-- Bream: 14.02 m

-- Design Draft: 3.7 m

-- Displacement: 2365 tonnes

-- Range: 5000 nm @ 14 knots

-- Crew: 100 + 20 pax

-- Speed (trial): 28 knots

-- Class: Lloyd Register



