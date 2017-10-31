Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company Appoints Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

(Source: Saudi Arabian Military Industries; issued Oct 31, 2017)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia --- Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has announced the formation of its Board of Directors, chaired by H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb. The Board has permanent status and is set to play an active role in overseeing SAMI's growth and development.



Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb said, "It is an honor to lead Saudi Arabia's new national military industries company, a key component of the economic diversification agenda under Vision 2030. The commitment to be the major contributor in ensuring 50 percent of the Kingdom's military procurement spending is localized by 2030 - which means more high-quality jobs for Saudis - is evidenced by the breadth of expertise and cross-government representation on our Board of Directors. Together we will spare no effort to ensure we deliver on this mandate."



SAMI's Board members are H.H Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud, H.E. Eng. Khalid Alfalih, H.E. Dr. Ghassan Alsulaiman, Dr. Ghassan Alshibl, Mr. Abdulaziz Alsowailim and 3 defense industry experts who will join the board at a later stage.



SAMI has already signed MoU agreements with internationally renowned defense companies namely Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics as well as ROSOBORONEXPORT to support the growth and development of its four business units: Air Systems, Land Systems, Weapons and Missiles and Defense Electronics.



SAMI also today announced the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andreas Schwer, who brings a wealth of industry experience, insight and a deep understanding in setting-up and managing international defense and aerospace companies.



Addressing his appointment, Dr. Andreas Schwer said, "I am proud and delighted to join SAMI at this important stage of the company's development, as we look to drive forward the Kingdom's defense industry and deliver world class defense products and services. SAMI has a clearly defined strategy and business targets, including to become a top 25 global defense company by 2030, and I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to realize these goals."



Dr. Andreas Schwer will be responsible for the management of SAMI's operational business, focusing on the achievement of key milestones defined by SAMI's Board-approved business strategy. His immediate priorities include the selection of a senior management team, drawing from an extensive pool of accomplished professionals, progressing the aforementioned MOUs into full partnership agreements, and seeking new partnerships.



Prior to joining SAMI, Dr. Andreas Schwer was the Chairman of the Board & President of Rheinmetall International at Rheinmetall Group and CEO of its Combat Systems Division with more than 6000 employees and US $1.5 billion revenues. Prior to joining Rheinmetall, he held various executive management positions within Airbus Group. He is expected to start his work, as SAMI's CEO, at the end of this year.





The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company is a new national military industries company that will provide a sustainable platform to deliver world class military products and services. SAMI's mission is to develop cutting edge technology and deliver innovative, integrated solutions to drive the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's military industry forward and keep the Kingdom and its allies safe.



SAMI has three main goals: to increase the local content of military products and services; to invest in strategic, profitable areas; and to ensure that the military industries contribute to the wider economy.



SAMI will manufacture products and provide services across four business units: Air Systems, which includes maintenance and repair of fixed-wing aircraft as well as manufacturing and repair of unmanned air vehicles; Land Systems, which includes manufacturing and repair of military vehicles; Weapons & Missiles - including ammunition - and Defense Electronics, which includes radars and sensors as well as communication systems and electronic warfare.



SAMI is wholly owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), and will be a major contributor to achieving the goals set in Vision 2030, which states that 50 percent of Saudi Arabia's military procurement spending will be localized.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS BIOGRAPHIES:



H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb

o Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers

o Advisor to HRH Minister of Defense

o Chairman of the Armament and Contracts Review Committeee at the Ministry of Defense

o Board Member at the General Authority for Military Industries

o Board member at the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

o Chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development

o More than 25 years of experience in the financial and investments sector and in establishing and restructuring companies and government entities



H.H Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud

o Senior Advisor to HRH the Ambassador of KSA in USA

o Ex-Advisor at the Royal Court

o Ex-Chairman of Alsalam Aerospace Industries

o More than 15 years of experience in the business and military industries sector



H.E. Eng. Khalid Alfalih

o Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources

o Board Member at the General Authority for Military Industries

o Board member at the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

o Chairman of Saudi Aramco

o Chairman of Ma'aden

o Chairman of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund

o More than 20 years of experience in oil & gas and industrial sectors and in establishing, managing and restructuring companies



H.E. Dr. Ghassan Alsulaiman

o Governor of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises

o Ex-Chairman of Saudi Venture Capital

o Ex-President of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Center in Jeddah's Chamber of Commerce

o More than 35 years of experience in the entrepreneurship field and setting up companies



Dr. Ghassan Alshibl

o Chairman of Saudia

o Ex-CEO of the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)

o Ex-Member of the advisory committee for economic affairs in the Supreme Economic Council

o More than 20 years of experience in the military industries sector



Mr. Abdulaziz Alsowailim

o Chairman and CEO of Ernst & Young (EY) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

o Member in the advisory committee at the College of Economics and Management at King Abdulaziz University

o Member in the advisory committee at the College of Management at Prince Sultan University

o More than 30 years of experience in audit and financial service sectors



Three defense industry experts will join the board at a later stage



Chief Executive Officer biography: Dr. Andreas Schwer

o Chairman of the Board & President of Rheinmetall International at Rheinmetall Group and CEO of its Combat Systems Division

o Vice President of Electronics & Avionics at Airbus Defense & Space

o Vice President and Head of Design and Development at Eurocopter

o Head of Research & Development at Eurocopter

o More than 20 years of experience in the military industries sector.



