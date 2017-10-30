Indonesia to Sign Su-35 Contract in November

Indonesia's Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said that the 11 Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker E jet fighters, which were ordered from Russia, would be well-equipped with weapons, or in other words is full gear. The signing of the purchase would be conducted in November, he added.



Previously, Rostec had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesia’s state-owned firm PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia on the barter trade of 11 Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker E with some commodities.



Su-35 is a Russian multirole fighter equipped with an airborne radar and a phased array antenna, as well as thrust vector control engines. It can achieve a speed of up to 2.5 thousand km/h, its flying range is 3.4 thousand km, and combat radius is about 1.6 thousand km.



The fighter is equipped with a 30mm gun and has 12 mounting points for bombs and rockets.



