Saab at Defense & Security Thailand 2017

Defense and security company Saab will exhibit at the Tri-Service Asian Defense & Security Exhibition, in Bangkok, Thailand, from 6 to 9 November. Please visit us at Stand E1 (Hall 6-8).



The 2017 Defense & Security Exhibition is the most important defense industry forum in Thailand and a key meeting place for all the ASEAN nations. Thailand has long been one of Saab’s most significant global customers, and at Defense & Security 2017 we will underline how Saab is a proud partner of Thai defense. Saab will display its unique range of solutions across the air, land and maritime domains with an emphasis on the Gripen fighter, airborne early warning, maritime patrol, command and control, ground combat, ground based air defense, training and simulation, communications, EW and radar systems.



At the heart of Saab’s stand will be the Gripen cockpit simulator, a unique resource that allows visitors to experience the full range of advanced, multi-mission capabilities delivered by the Gripen fighter. The Royal Thai Air Force has been a Gripen customer since 2008.



“Thailand is a very special partner for us. Together, we have been able to develop and deploy a complete system for national defence built around the Gripen fighter and Erieye AEW&C, all tightly integrated in a secure national command and control network that links air, land and naval assets in a uniquely Thai system. This net-centric capability puts the Thai armed forces in a league of their own and Thailand can be truly proud of what it has achieved. Saab has had a presence in Thailand for more than 40 years and we look forward to offering future enhancements and new technologies that will keep the Thai system safe, secure and fully operational for decades to come,” says Tony Björklund, Head of Saab Thailand.



At Defense & Security 2017 Saab products on display will include:



Gripen fighter, the world’s most advanced multi-role combat aircraft. Tested, proven, in production and available now, Gripen is the most modern air combat system available on the market today. Gripen is the future-proof answer to the growing need for effective, affordable 21st Century air power.



Swordfish maritime patrol aircraft (MPA). With Swordfish Saab has redefined the concept of full-spectrum MPA operations. Swordfish can conduct the complete range of ASW and ASuW missions, plus ISR, SAR and a host of other roles with adaptability and growth potential built-in at every level.



GlobalEye, Saab’s revolutionary multi-role airborne surveillance system. Thanks to its all-new Erieye ER radar, advanced C4I and multi-mission capabilities, GlobalEye uniquely combines the roles of airborne early warning and control, maritime and ground surveillance all in a single platform.



Ground-Based Air Defense and Advanced Radar Systems. Saab’s next-generation RBS 70 NG missile system and the all-new, lightweight Giraffe 1X air defense radar are a powerful force for ground-based air defense (GBAD). Each is a highly-effective system but combined they open a new era in mobile GBAD.



Ground Combat Systems. Saab’s Carl Gustaf M4 and AT4 are the global benchmarks for mobile infantry firepower. They are constantly evolving to defeat new threats and keep your soldiers one step ahead.



Building A Better Air Force: How systems-of-systems deliver effects and efficiency



Brigadier General Arne Hedén (retired) will show how integrated systems-of-systems can improve the speed, reach and effectiveness of modern armed forces. He will discuss how fighters, AEW, datalinks, simulation and command-and control systems can support the net-centric solutions that are crucial for the future strategic development of air forces.



The Tri Service Asian Defense & Security Exhibition will be held at the IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, from 6 to 9 November 2017.





