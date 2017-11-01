Defense & Security Thailand 2017: Emtan Launches 3 New Assault Rifles

(Source: Emtan Karmiel Ltd.; issued Nov 01, 2017)

Emtan will unveil a new assault rifle family derived from the US M-16 / M-4 design at the Defense & Security Thailand 2017 show next week. Illustrated here are the MZ-4 and the MZ-4P. (Emtan photo)

BANGKOK --- Emtan Karmiel Ltd., a leading manufacturer of small arms, guns, and weapons for military and law enforcement markets, launches 3 new assault rifles based on the MZ-4 at Defense & Security Thailand 2017.



The MZ-47, MZ-4P (Piston), and MZ-300 are automatic/semi-automatic weapons manufactured with today’s most cutting-edge machinery and materials.



According to Ron Pollak, VP Sales and Marketing at EMTAN, “We have successfully developed and marketed a complete line of military grade rifles for the past decade. Our weapons are made from the most advanced materials available and adopted by our customers – who are looking for a cost-effective solution that combines the comfort of the well-known and familiar mechanism (M16/M4) and compliance with stringent military standards.”



The MZ-47 is a 7.62x39mm automatic weapon compatible with the AK47 standard magazine and ammunition, available in two barrel lengths – 11.5" and 14.5". Both lengths feature upper and lower case aluminum 7075 T6 material with 650-850 RPM rate of fire, front and rear flip-up sights, hard chrome-lined bore and rifling with 6 grooves RH and 1 twist in 9.45”, and an optional ambidextrous charging handle. The MZ-47 is available also in a semi-automatic version.



The MZ-4P with Piston Operation System is a 5.56X45mm automatic weapon compatible with NATO ammunition and all other variations of 5.56X45mm ammunition and magazines, and is available in two barrel lengths – 11.5" and 14.5". Both lengths feature upper and lower case aluminum 7075 T6 material and an advanced Piston Operation System which delivers a consistent rate of fire while eliminating gas exiting at the rear of the rifle, even when using a suppressor. The rifle is also easy to disassemble and clean by any soldier on the combat field.



The MZ-300 is a 7.62x35mm caliber, .300AAC Blackout automatic weapon available with optional barrel lengths of 9”, 11.5”, and 14.5”. It utilizes 5.56x45mm standard bolts and magazines without any alterations, and is an ideal solution for automatic and semi-automatic firing with short barrels and suppressors. The MZ-300 delivers greater terminal ballistics effects such as stopping power and reduced penetration, with an option of automatic firing with suppressors.



“We invest a great deal in the development of new products, due to the high demand from the market,” continued Mr. Pollak. “We chose to launch these three weapons in Thailand since we are aware of the need of the local and regional markets for the type of solutions we offer. The Thai market is very important to us. We have longstanding ties with Thai forces, which have adopted quite a few of our products and are very satisfied with them. We highly appreciate this cooperation, and are working towards its continuation.”





Emtan Karmiel Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of small arms, guns, and weapons, with over 40 years of experience and know-how. EMTAN employs over 120 skilled personnel in a sophisticated, computerized facility that ensures optimized manufacturing and quality. Based on the well-known M4-M16, EMTAN’s small arms are designed and manufactured according to MIL-SPEC to meet the most stringent requirements of any army or police force.



