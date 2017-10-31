CAE-Built C295 Full-Flight Simulator Enters Service for Polish Air Force

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued Oct 31, 2017)

MONTREAL, Canada --- CAE today announced that the Polish Air Force has recently accepted into service a C295 full-flight simulator (FFS) located at the 8th Air Base Krakow-Balice in Poland.



The Polish Air Force operates a fleet of 16 Airbus Defence and Space C295 aircraft used for a variety of transport operations. The C295 FFS was developed by CAE in cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space and is equivalent to Level D, the highest qualification for flight simulators.



"We are pleased to once again support the Polish Air Force with high-fidelity training systems that will play a key role in the training of Polish Air Force aircrews," said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, CAE's Vice President and General Manager, Europe/Africa, Defence & Security. "This C295 simulator joins a CAE-built SW-4 helicopter simulator that recently entered service with both representing the commitment the Polish Air Force is placing on simulation-based training as a safe and cost-effective means of preparing aircrews for operational flying missions."



The CAE 7000 Series C295 FFS includes the CAE True six degree-of-freedom (DOF) electric motion system; high-fidelity CAE Medallion-6000 visual system; and state-of-the-art computer-generated forces tactical environment. The C295 FFS features the Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) architecture, an international standard for the creation of synthetic environment databases.



This common software and standardization, which is used on the SW-4 helicopter simulator as well as M-346 training systems currently in development, will enhance synthetic environment database re-use and interoperability across the Polish Armed Forces. CAE has also provided database management, debriefing, and tactical scenario development stations, and will provide on-site maintenance and support services over the next two years on the C295 FFS.



Through a strategic cooperation agreement, CAE is the preferred simulation and training provider for Airbus Defence and Space on the C295 platform. The two companies have cooperated to develop C295 training systems for Airbus Defence and Space's own training centre in Seville, Spain; the Brazilian Air Force; and Royal Air Force of Oman.



CAE is also under contract with Airbus to develop a comprehensive C295 aircrew and maintenance training solution for the Royal Canadian Air Force as part of Canada's Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue (FWSAR) program, and is developing a second C295 FFS for Airbus' Seville training centre.





CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centres, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments.



-ends-

