Helicopter Regiment Receives Mi-35 Multi-Role Assault Helicopters, Pskov Oblast, WMD

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 01, 2017)

A helicopter regiment located in Pskov region, Western Military District, received multi-role assault helicopters Mi-35 assembled in Rosvertol within the framework of the State Defence Order. The new combat vehicle passed all the factory tests and was accepted by engineering and tactical staff of the regiment.



The Mi-35 is a modernized version of Mi-24 helicopter and is designed for destroying armor vehicles and troops. It is also intended to support motorized rifle and armor units, airdrop paratroopers, evacuate wounded, transport cargo in cabin and on the external sling.



The helicopter is equipped with the Shturm-B anti-tank missiles, 80-mm and 240-mm rockets, one 12,7 mm and two 7,62 mm machine guns, 3-mm grenade launcher and bombs with a weight of 50 to 500 kg.



Air Regiment Receives Six SU-35 Multi-Role Fighters, Karelia, WMD

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 01, 2017)

Six newest 4++ generation Su-35 multi-role fighter jets redeployed from the manufacturing factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the home station located in Karelia, WesternMD.



The Su-35 super-maneuverable fighter jets use all the modern and perspective air-to-air and air-to-surface tactical weapons.



It is designed for achieving and retaining air superiority, air support of troops in any conflicts, isolating combat zone and etc.



In the near future, the Su-35 crews will start training missions and assume airborne alert in northwest Russia.



