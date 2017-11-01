Russian Helicopters Test Ansat in Pakistan

MOSCOW --- The Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) started testing multi-purpose Ansat helicopter in Pakistan. The objective of testing is to prove the ability to use the machine in high temperatures.



At the moment the helicopter has already started test flights. It is planned to expand Ansat's temperature regime to +50° Celsius. Thus, its temperature range will be from -45° to +50° Celsius.



"Ansat is a very attractive helicopter due to its flight performance characteristics, including for customers from Asia and the Middle East. We have planned several upgrades of the machine, including the extension of the temperature range. I hope that positive test results will turn the interest of potential buyers into a number of agreements", said the company's Deputy CEO for marketing and business development Alexander Shcherbinin.



It is planned to finish testing by mid-November. After this, a conference is scheduled in Islamabad for potential Pakistani customers to explore the helicopter's competitive advantages and specific features of operation.



Ansat is a light multipurpose twin-engine helicopter serial production of which is deployed at the Kazan helicopter plant. In May 2015, the modification of the helicopter with a medical module was certified. It It complies with all international standards for medical aviation and allows to save a patient’s life during transporting to a hospital. According to the helicopter certificate, its design allows converting it into a cargo version or into a passenger rotorcraft that can lift up to seven people.



The medevac Ansat has a number of competitive advantages over rivals in its class. First of all, it requires less operational, training and maintenance expenses. In addition, the helicopter has the biggest cockpit in its class and can maintain high speed, which allows to use it for long-range trips.





Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. In 2016 Russian Helicopters IFRS revenues reached RUB 214.3 billion. Deliveries reached 189 helicopters.



