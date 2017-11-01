Department of Defense Releases Budget Figure for 2017 Military Intelligence Program (MIP)

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 01, 2017)

The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) appropriated top line budget for FY 2017. The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $18.4B billion.



The department has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.



-ends-

