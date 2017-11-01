Pentagon Contract Announcement

(source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 01, 2017)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Woburn, Massachusetts, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a stated maximum value of $371,200,000.



Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide research and development (R&D) support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Control Model-2 (AN/TPY-2); and Sea-Based X-Band (SBX) radar.



This R&D support includes product improvement; warfighter support; engineering services; Ballistic Missile Defense System test subject matter experts (SME) support; modeling and simulation SME support; and cybersecurity.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,900,296; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $24,757,000 are being obligated at time of award.



The work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts. The ordering period is from Nov. 1, 2017 through Oct. 31, 2022 with a one-year option.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-D-0002).



