Bombardier Wins LOI for 31 Firm CSeries Jets and 30 Options

(Source: Bombardier; issued Nov 02, 2017)

Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it received a letter of intent from a European customer for 30 firm orders and 30 options for CSeries jets.“This was a very exciting quarter for Bombardier as we welcomed Airbus to the C Series program,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “This is a game-changing step for Bombardier. It positions the C Series program for long-term commercial success and will generate new and sustainable value for our customers, suppliers and shareholders.”Along with its third quarter results, Bombardier today announced that a European customer has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for up to 61 C Series, including 31 firm aircraft and options for an additional 30 aircraft.The LOI is subject to the execution of a purchase agreement which is expected before year end. Based on the list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately $2.4 billion. This amount would increase to nearly $4.8 billion should all 30 options be exercised.“This significant new order confirms the increasing confidence customers have in the C Series,” said company CEO Bellemare. “Looking forward, as Airbus joins the program, and with the C Series continuing to prove itself in service, we expect sales momentum to accelerate quickly.”-ends-