Exercise Tests Interoperability of Army's Military Auxiliary Radio System

(Source: US Army; issued Nov. 2, 2017)

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. --- The Army's Network Enterprise Technology Command is calling on Military Auxiliary Radio System operators around the country to participate in a quarterly interoperability communications exercise Nov. 4-6.



The exercise will simulate a power-outage scenario, and it will not affect any public or private communications, officials said, noting that there will be no power outages of communications systems. The exercise is designed to improve readiness, build cooperation and public awareness, and better prepare to defend the nation, they added.



The Army Military Auxiliary Radio System, which is part of Netcom, conducts interoperability communications exercises on a regular basis and has been doing so since 2013. Interoperability exercises are designed to test communications links among the Army, the Defense Department and the hundreds of trained volunteers who are MARS members.



Redundant Communications Capability



This community helps to provide redundant communications capability in the event of a large-scale power or communications outage, as well as emergency reporting information about local conditions across the country on a rapid scale, officials said.



These exercises are scheduled at least a year in advance to maximize training opportunities and enhance the proficiency and readiness of MARS members and organizations they support, officials said. MARS operators' primary mission during these quarterly exercises is to serve as liaisons between supported organizations, emergency responders and the amateur radio community, they explained.



-ends-

