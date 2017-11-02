L3 to Design Advanced Sensor and Communications Capabilities for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Nov 02, 2017)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies will design next-generation communications, mission planning, autonomy, navigation, cybersecurity and anti-tamper capabilities for the U.S. Navy’s Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, or XLUUV. L3 will integrate these capabilities throughout the vehicle and system, which includes a fixed ashore command center, a mobile command center and forward operating base support systems.



“As part of the Boeing team, L3 is committed to meeting the U.S. Navy’s urgent operational need with advanced capabilities,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This contract demonstrates our ability to integrate a range of unmanned undersea sensors and systems from across the company and accelerate our undersea growth strategy.”



L3’s Sensor Systems and Communication Systems business segments collaborated to design these innovative capabilities for the XLUUV program. L3 Adaptive Methods, the newest business of L3’s growing presence in the unmanned undersea market, is a supporting member of the L3 team.



“We are developing discriminating unmanned undersea technologies, including vehicles, communications, power capabilities and sensors, to stay on the leading edge as the undersea threat evolves over the next decade,” added Jeff Miller, L3’s Senior Vice President and President of its Sensor Systems segment.





Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.



