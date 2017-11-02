OCCAR Awards LRR ISS Contract to Thales NL

(Source: OCCAR; issued Nov 02, 2017)

The OCCAR Director, Arturo Alfonso Meiriño and Gerben Edelijn, CEO of Thales Netherlands, have signed today, 2nd November, in Bonn, the Long-Range Radar In Service Support contract for the FSAF PAAMS Programme.



This is an important contract, as it means the start of new direct relationship between Thales NL and OCCAR-EA. Moreover, it is the first time that Thales NL will directly provide support to French and Italian navies and the Royal Navy.



This contract will provide a range of support services for three years with two one-year options (total 5 years).



Major sub-contractor is BAE Systems Maritime Services.



-ends-

