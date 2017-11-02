WASHINGTON --- On Nov. 2, the Navy released the report of the Fleet Comprehensive Review conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Phil Davidson.
The collisions between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and Motor Vessel ACX Crystal and between USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and Motor Vessel Alnic MC, along with other similar incidents over the past year, indicated a need for the Navy to undertake a review of a wider scope to better determine systemic causes.
The Navy's Comprehensive Review of Surface Force Incidents, completed Oct. 26, represents the results of this effort. This review represents a summary of significant actions needed to fix the larger problems and their causes leading up to these incidents.
The Secretary of the Navy, Hon. Richard V. Spencer, and the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John Richardson, are committed to adopt suggested recommendations and to make every effort to ensure these types of accidents and attendant tragedies do not happen again. Doing so will ensure the Department of the Navy remains the preeminent Naval force maintaining security and deterrence through sustained forward presence.
DOWNLOAD: Comprehensive Review of Surface Force Incidents (177 PDF pages)
