Successful Flight Test of Guided Bombs

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 03, 2017)

Indigenously developed lightweight glide bomb, SAAW (Smart Anti Airfield Weapon) was successfully tested from Indian Air Force aircraft in the ranges at ITR, Chandipur, Odisha.



The guided bomb released from the aircraft and guided through precision navigation system, reached the targets at greater than 70 km range, with high accuracies. A total of three tests with different release conditions and ranges were conducted and all were successful.



The guided bomb is developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO along with other laboratories of DRDO and Indian Air Force.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO scientists and Indian Air Force for the successful tests. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. S Christopher congratulated the team and said SAAW will be inducted soon into the Armed Forces.



Director General Missiles and Strategic System DG (MSS) Dr G Satheesh Reddy said it’s a major milestone in the indigenous capabilities to develop guided bombs.



