Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 02, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $2,870,000,000 hybrid (cost, fixed-price-award-fee, time-and-materials, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-fee) contract for performance-based services supporting the Army, combatant commanders, and other Department of Defense customers by providing integrated, life cycle contractor support and services for training aids, devices, simulators and simulations, representing a consolidated solution for the live, virtual, and constructive training domains.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2019.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-D-0008). (Awarded Oct. 31, 2017)



-ends-

