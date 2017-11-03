Airbus Urges European Fighter to Counter US Dominance

(Source: Agence France Presse; published Nov 03, 2017)

BERLIN --- European countries should step up efforts to jointly develop the next generation fighter jets to avoid becoming too reliant on US technology, Airbus Defence and Space chief executive Dirk Hoke said Friday.



"To date, the countries of Europe have indulged in expensive customised national solutions or have made their means of national defence dependent on the USA," Hoke said in an op-ed published in Griephan Briefe, a German weekly specialised in defence issues.



It is becoming increasingly unaffordable for European countries to go it alone, Hoke said, pointing to the "huge increase in technical requirements" that military aircraft now have to meet.



But by choosing to buy American defence goods such as F-35 fighter jets, which are cheaper thanks to economies of scale, Europeans risked giving away control of their own defence capabilities, according to Hoke.



"Do we want to put ourselves in a position of unilateral dependence for each and every adaptation to our mission scenarios, each maintenance procedure, each update?" he asked.



To counter the US influence, Hoke urged countries like France and German to "quickly" move forward with plans for a joint European fighter jet system to replace their current fleets, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel in July.



Such a partnership would save money and remove competition between different jets currently on the market.



French forces are using the latest generation of the Rafale jet manufactured by French arms maker Dassault, while Germany uses the Eurofighter Typhoon and older [European-made] aircraft.



Hoke said the clock was ticking as both France and Germany would have to replace large parts of their fleet in "about 15 years' time".



Other countries, such as Spain, Belgium and Italy, had also shown interest in the joint project, he claimed.



"On the assumption that the necessary political will is in place, Airbus is offering to drive cooperation with its European partners ((Emphasis added—Ed?) and to shape this aspect of our common European future," Hoke added.



-ends-

