No Need to Discuss Successor for Airbus Chief Enders--Germany

(Source: Reuters; posted Nov 03, 2017)

BERLIN --- The is no need to discuss who will succeed Airbus chief Tom Enders, whose contract expires in 2019, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that Germany also sees no need to change the shareholder structure of the aerospace group.



“We have a shareholder structure for Airbus that works and there is at the moment no reason from the perspective of the federal government as a shareholder to work on a change of either the stakes or the rules,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.



