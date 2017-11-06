Rolls-Royce to Extend Naval Repair and Overhaul Services in the Gulf

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Nov 06, 2017)

Rolls-Royce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to provide naval shipbuilding, repair and refit activities across the Gulf region.



The MoU is for a definitive agreement for the provision of services, with the objective of becoming a preferred service partner to each other. The agreement will include fixed service rates for onsite service attendance and turnkey repair projects in the Rolls-Royce Dubai workshop. It will also include the provision of spares, technical and commercial support for large tenders and maintenance training of ADSB personnel for Rolls-Royce waterjets.



Leo Pantazopoulos, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President Asia & Middle East – Marine said: “By working with ADSB, located in the heart of the Gulf, we are strengthening our ability to provide regional Governmental and Commercial customers with access to skilled engineers and state-of-the-art facilities, allowing them to repair and overhaul their ships efficiently and with minimum downtime.”



“The agreement creates a strong foundation for a meaningful partnership between our two companies. It establishes a growth platform that will enable us to best serve our customers in the region.”



The contract extends an existing relationship between Rolls-Royce, ADSB and the UAE Navy for both new builds and retrofits, and has the potential to lead to the development of advanced technological products such as Equipment Health Monitoring and remote and autonomous vessels.



In the past year, Rolls-Royce has secured has secured a number of waterjets spares, services and upgrade orders. This MoU will pave the way for more opportunities, in particular retrofit projects.





Abu Dhabi Ship Building is a UAE Public Joint Stock Company recognised as the region's premier builder, repair and refit of Naval, Military and Commercial vessels.



