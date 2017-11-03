Badger ICV Production: First Locally Produced Pre-Production Badger Expected Later This Year (excerpt)

(Source: defenceWeb; posted Nov 03, 2017)

The Infantry Formation of the SA Army, especially those tasked with projects and acquisitions, will be keeping a weather eye on the Centurion premises of Denel Land Systems (DLS) between now and the December shut-down.They will be watching to see if the forecast by Armscor in its latest annual report, that that first locally assembled pre-production model (PPM) of the long-awaited Badger infantry combat vehicle (ICV), actually comes off the Lyttelton production line before the Christmas shutdown.The State’s defence and security acquisition agency notes: “The project, for a new generation infantry combat vehicle products system (NGICV-PS) to replace the Ratel, has experienced several delays, primarily as a result of technical and procurement challenges experienced by DLS”.“Delivery of the first pre-production models (PPMs) of the section variant that lead the development, industrialisation and production of the remaining variants, has been delayed by 20 months. Completion of the first three PPMs is expected by July and the first locally assembled PPM by December.“Completion of the mortar variant development, originally planned for mid-2017, is now expected in March 2018 and completion of the missile variant development, planned for March 2017, has moved to November.“The delays on Project Hoefyster and others has been the subject of continual discussion at top management level between Armscor and Denel and corrective actions are regularly monitored”.Armscor also notes the technology transfer from Patria in Finland to South African industry is progressing “according to plan”. (end of excerpt)-ends-