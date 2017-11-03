Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 3, 2017)

-- L-3 Technologies, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $210,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for aircraft engineering, procurement and fabrication.

Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 2, 2022.

This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales and was a sole-source acquisition.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $102,900,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-F-4801).





-- L-3 Technologies, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $71,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for mission system development.

Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020.

This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales and was a sole-source acquisition.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $34,790,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-F-4802).



