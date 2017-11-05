NIMR Automotive Wins First International Export Contract

NIMR-developed Ajban Special Operations Vehicles. The company has sold an undisclosed number of these vehicles to Turkmenistan, in its first export sale since its founding. (NIMR photo)

BANGKOK --- NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of the UAE's Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), has today announced its first international contract to export its vehicles outside of the MENA region through an agreement with the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces of Turkmenistan.



The announcement was made just ahead of Defense and Security Exhibition 2017, Bangkok, Thailand, where NIMR is exhibiting a range of its leading vehicles, developed to address the threat landscape of Central and Southeast Asia.



The agreement, which covers an initial order of NIMR's leading special forces platform, the AJBAN Long-range Special Operations Vehicles (LRSOV), is testament to the company's growing international footprint.



Speaking on the importance of the announcement, NIMR's CEO Dr. Fahad Saif Harhara Al Yafei said, "Our contract with Turkmenistan represents an important milestone for our company as it validates the quality and competitiveness of our vehicles in the global marketplace. Furthermore, it illustrates the close and enduring relationship between the UAE and Turkmenistan."



The agreement follows the steady growth of NIMR's relationship with the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces of Turkmenistan. Previously, eight NIMR AJBAN 440A vehicles, provided to Turkmenistan through a government to government arrangement, underwent extensive trials before being operationally deployed in a border security role.



Receiving high marks for quality, durability and mobility against the rough terrain of Turkmenistan's border region, the Ministry of Defense decided to advance its relationship with NIMR to a formal status, requesting an undisclosed number of AJBAN LRSOVs in bespoke configurations. The vehicles are designed for long-range reconnaissance missions, and are helicopter transportable, capable of accessing all terrains and customisable to accommodate a range of specific equipment.



NIMR formally delivered the vehicles in October where they were featured at the Turkmenistan Independence Day Parade.





