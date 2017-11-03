On November 3rd, three Norwegian F-35 aircraft flew from Fort Worth, Texas and landed at Ørland Air Base, Norway.
“Receiving the first three aircraft is a major milestone for Norway. On November 10th, Norway will celebrate First Aircraft Arrival of the first three F-35s on Norwegian soil. Achieving this milestone is a major step towards increased operational capability for the future,” says Major General Morten Klever, Program Director for the F-35 program in Norway's Ministry of Defence.
“This is an historic event. The arrival of the first F-35 in Norway at this time shows that we have reached the timeline set for the acquisition. The program delivers on all key criteria: time, cost and performance. Today we are both proud and happy. The Royal Norwegian Air Force is looking forward to starting their training with the F-35,” says Major General Klever.
The three aircraft, the first to be delivered to Norway, took off from Fort Worth, Texas at 06.35 AM Norwegian time November 3rd and landed at 03.57 PM the same day at Ørland Air Base.
From 2018, Norway will receive six aircraft annually up until, and including, 2024.
