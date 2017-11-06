Saab at Dubai Airshow 2017

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 06, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab will be appearing at the Dubai Airshow on 12-16 November 2017 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Saab is displaying its products at Stand 540.



Saab will be displaying a wide range of advanced systems, focused on control and dominance from and of the air. This will be demonstrated with displays and exhibits from across airborne surveillance, ground based air surveillance and the air traffic management sector. Famous names from each of these will be present such as the GlobalEye airborne swing role surveillance system, the Giraffe 4A ground based radar and the Digital Tower for airports.



“The Dubai Airshow is a highlight for Saab and the United Arab Emirates is a key country for us and our plans for the region. GlobalEye symoblises both the strong relationship between us and the UAE, and Saab’s approach to developing capabilities that high-end customers demand. We are looking forward to meeting and discussing business with our many clients who travel to be here from around the world,” said Hans Rosén, head of market area Middle East & Africa.



“Spanning the globe: Saab’s growing Air Traffic Management portfolio.”



A press briefing on the latest news from Saab’s comprehensive air traffic management portfolio including the revolutionary digital tower that is leading the market.



Saab will also be holding mini-talks on its stand every day at 11:00, 11:30 and 13:30. Come along to hear from Saab’s experts in their respective specialism discussing how Airborne Early Warning & Control extends the horizon, hunting submarines, improving air combat training and how digitalisation is a game changer for airport operations.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

