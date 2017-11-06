Minister of National Defense of Cambodia Familiarized Himself with UOP Armored Vehicles

(Source: UKROBORONPROM; issued Nov 06, 2017)

Minister of National Defense of Cambodia Tea Banh familiarized himself with Ukrainian armored vehicles and capabilities of UKROBORONPROM enterprises at the Tri-Service (ground, naval and air forces) and internal security International Defense Exhibition “Defense & Security 2017,” held in Bangkok, the Kingdom of Thailand.



Specialists of the State Company "Ukrspecexport" briefed Mr. Banh on operation and manufacturing capabilities of the Main Battle Tank "Oplot", armored personnel carriers BTR-3 and BTR-4 of various modifications, manufacture of engines and other components for armored vehicles by Ukrainian enterprises.



The State Concern "UkrOboronProm" represents Ukraine at "Defense & Security-2017". Hi-tech product samples of the dozen leading Ukrainian MIC enterprises are represented at UOP booth.



(ends)



Ukraine and the Kingdom of Thailand Identified Prospective Ways of MTC Development

(Source: UKROBORONPROM; issued Nov 06, 2017)

Strengthening military-technical cooperation (MTC) became the subject of the conversation between the Minister of Defense of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwon with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak at the Tri-Service (ground, naval and air forces) and internal security International Defense Exhibition “Defense & Security 2017, ” held in Bangkok, the Kingdom of Thailand. The First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleg Gladkovsky and UKROBORONPROM specialists joined the negotiations.



"We are ready to cooperate in the defense-industrial sphere and other bilateral issues. I invited my Thai counterpart to visit Ukraine and see for himself the changes, taking place in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Stepan Poltorak.



-ends-

