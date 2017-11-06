Ukroboronprom Represents Ukraine at “Defense & Security-2017”

(Source: UKROBORONPROM; issued Nov 06, 2017)

The State Concern “UKROBORONPROM” (UOP) represents Ukraine at Tri-Service (ground, naval and air forces) and internal security International Defense Exhibition “Defense & Security 2017” (Bangkok, the Kingdom of Thailand). Ukrainian MIC joint exposition will be represented at the booth B-17.



In the framework of the given expo, UKROBORONPROM aims to expand cooperation with the Kingdom of Thailand, the country that operates military equipment, manufactured in Ukraine. In addition, a great number of negotiations with representatives from different countries is planned. Hi-tech product samples of the leading Ukrainian MIC enterprises will be represented at UOP booth.



This year the following UOP enterprises will represent their products at “Defense & Security 2017”:



-- SC “Ukrspetsexport,” SE "Ukroboronservis,”STIF “Ukrinmash,” State foreign trade and investment company “Promoboroneksport”– export and import of military and dual-use products and services;



**SJSHC “Artem” – production and export of more than 70 titles of special and aircraft equipment; medical equipment manufacturing;



**SE “Zhytomyr Armored Plant”: manufacture, overhaul and modernization of lightly-armored vehicles of various modifications: combat reconnaissance patrol vehicle “BRDM,” armored carrier, armored infantry carrier, airborne fighting vehicle, and their modifications;



--SE “Kyiv Armored Plant”: production of light armament of armored force vehicles; overhaul and modernization of armored, engineering and combat vehicles, weapon ordnance; production of spares for armored vehicles and armament;



--State Enterprise “Izyum Instrument-Making Plant”: optical devices manufacturing for military purposes;



--State Enterprise “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch”: research, production, repair and modernization of guided missiles;



**SE “Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau”: development and manufacture of armored vehicles;



**SE “Krasyliv Aggregate Plant”: products manufacture for both civil and military purposes;



**SE “Kharkiv Special Machine Plant”: development, production, sales, repair, modernization and recycling of armament, military special purpose equipment and ammunition;



**State Enterprise “Malyshev Plant”: heavy and lightly armored vehicles manufacture and modernization for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and foreign customers: “Oplot” tank, T-64 Tank modernization to the level BM “Bulat”, armored personnel carriers BTR-3 and BTR-4; Armored Personnel Carrier BTR-50 modernization. Civil purpose products manufacture: diesel locomotive engine and spares;



**PJSC “Kyiv Plant “Radar”: production of modern radio electronic and radar-tracking equipment for aircraft;



UKROBORONPROM is a union of 100+ diversified defense industry enterprises, operating in the fields of development, production, sale, repair, modernization and disposition of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition, engaging in military-technical cooperation with other countries.



