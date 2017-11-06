Thailand Works to Boost Local Defence Industry with Thales’s Support

(Source: Thales; issued Nov 06, 2017)

Through its ‘Thailand 4.0’ initiative, Thailand is to drive its growth through innovation, technology, research and development, and creative thinking. In this context, Defence Technology Institute (DTI), the Thai Ministry of Defence’s research and development agency, has ambitions to develop Thailand’s defence technology capability and to build up the local defence industry. To further its goals, the country relies on industrial partners like Thales to enable collaboration and exchange around digital technologies.



At Defence & Security 2017, DTI and Thales announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research and collaboration in the areas of Integrated Air Defence Systems, Digital Communications and Command and Control Systems.



This MoU furthers the cause for collaboration and innovation in multiple areas, including integrating radars, effectors, command & control systems and digital communications to provide the Thai armed forces with leading air defence capabilities.



Thales’ digital communications technology and command and control systems can also be integrated to new military vehicles and through the upgrade of the existing ones.



Thales has already invested into establishing long-term relationships with local industrial partners and instituted expert teams based in Thailand that offer on-ground operational support for various projects with the Thai armed forces.



This MoU also paves the way for future transfer-of-technology and know-how to the Thai industry.



Thales has been present in Thailand since the early 1990s, and today has numerous programmes and achievements to its name in both and civil and defence sectors. The Group is a long-term provider of defence systems for the Royal Thai Army and Navy and has delivered solutions to Thai customers in the areas of aerospace, space and transportation.



From underwater systems to integrated air defence, Thales’ unique expertise and extraordinary solutions in air and naval defence have been helping Thailand modernise its fleet and assets over the past 30 years. Aligned with the Thai government’s goal to strengthen local industrial capabilities, Thales remains committed to working with the government and its local partners to design and deliver solutions that will make Thailand 4.0 possible, today.





Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 64,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €14.9 billion in 2016. With over 25,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.



