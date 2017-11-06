German Armaments Delegation on a Visit to Tokyo

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued Nov 06, 2017)

On 26 and 27 September the 5th German-Japanese Defense and Security Technology Forum took place in Tokyo. For the first time this year, the defense procurement agencies of the two countries, the Japanese Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics Agency and the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), attended the Forum each with their own stand.



“Japan is our close friend and a nation that has started to gradually open its defense market, seeking cooperation opportunities. It is our pleasure to support this effort. It is also obvious that Germany and the German defense sector have to use every opportunity for cooperation in order to remain able to equip our soldiers with the best and safest materiel in spite of shorter procurement times and additional tasks,” said Major General Klaus Veit, Deputy Director-General of BAAINBw who first attended the Defense Forum last year.



Immediately after the opening, the first Japanese visitors came to the BAAINBw stand to find out more about the German procurement process. There was a particularly intensive exchange with the Japanese defense agency. In addition, the visitors were given a detailed presentation of the German armaments management.



With the assistance of the Bundeswehr Technical Center (WTD) 41 based in Trier, BAAINBw also presented the “energy camp”. “It is the model of a field camp operated with alternative energy,” explained Christian Wolf of WTD 41 to the interested visitors. “This reduces the demand for diesel and other fuels, which otherwise would have to be brought into the camp by our soldiers on dangerous roads.” At the same time, employing these technologies also reduces harmful emissions.



At the end of the event, more than 20 percent of all visitors had come to the BAAINBw stand to learn more about the German armaments system. This success was made possible thanks to the excellent organization by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Tokyo and the support given by WTD 41.



