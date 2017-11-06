Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 06, 2017)

General Atomics - Electromagnetic Systems Group, San Diego, California, is being awarded an $8,883,385 competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Low Power Laser Demonstrator (LPLD) Phase 1 effort. No options are contemplated.



Under this new contract, the contractor will perform the next step for the LPLD effort that addresses laser power and aperture size by integrating and testing a low power laser on an unmanned aerial vehicle.



The work will be performed in San Diego, California; and Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2018.



The period of performance is nine months from Nov. 1, 2017, through July 31, 2018. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website through Advanced Technology Innovation Broad Agency Announcement HQ0147-15-ATI-BAA.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (HQ0277-18-C-0002). (Awarded Nov. 1, 2017)



-ends-

