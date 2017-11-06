Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 06, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Marietta, Georgia, is being awarded $260,000,000 for undefinitized contract modification P00008 under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N68335-16-C-0125).



This modification provides for the modernization and upgrade of four P-3B aircraft in support of structural mid-life upgrades, tailored phased depot maintenance, a country-specific designed mission integration and management system, and new avionics in support of the government of Greece.



The mid-life upgrade will provide a service life extension of 15,000 flight hours per aircraft.



Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia (38 percent); Schimatari, Greece (25 percent); Argyroupoli, Athens, Greece (11 percent); Tel Aviv, Israel (11 percent); Cedar Rapids, North Carolina (8 percent); Bellevue, Washington (3 percent); Los Angeles, California (2 percent); and Ottawa, Canada (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $59,508,625 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



