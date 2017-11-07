Airbus with Major Presence at Dubai Airshow 2017

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov 07, 2017)

At the Dubai Airshow, which runs from 12th to 16th November 2017, Airbus will showcase its wide range of innovative technologies, products and services, from market-leading commercial and military aircraft to helicopters and space systems. The Airshow, which was launched in 1986, represents one of the largest and most important aerospace events in the world.



The Dubai Airshow is an important platform for Airbus to demonstrate its products and services to customers as the organisation looks to continue to grow its footprint in the UAE and the region. It also provides a key opportunity to showcase latest innovations to some of the industry’s most respected experts and thought leaders. Airbus’ continued participation in Dubai Airshow demonstrates its ongoing commitment to making valuable contributions to the advancement of the aerospace and aviation industries in the UAE and the region.



In the static display areas, a plethora of Airbus’ real operational and development aircraft will be available to view, including the A350-900, the cornerstone member of the all-new A350 XWB Family – which will also perform a demo flight. In addition, Airbus will be showcasing its executive jet ACJ 319ceo in partnership with Comlux. Meanwhile Airbus Defence and Space’s exhibits will include the A400M new generation airlifter which recently played a critical role in relief operations following the Caribbean hurricanes; and the highly versatile C295 military transport and mission aircraft, for the first time with a display of weaponry to be qualified on the aircraft.



Airbus will have a presence at the exhibition hall (stand 552), where it will showcase products from its other divisions and services including mock-ups of helicopter products including the H160 and the NH90, the modern and multi-role aircraft designed according to the most stringent NATO standards.



The Airbus stand will showcase Space products including a comprehensive portfolio of satellites, including the SES-12- an extremely powerful and flexible telecommunications satellite. Visitors can also learn about Zephyr, a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) that runs exclusively on solar power and delivers a truly unique capability to provide a wide area persistent presence at low through-life cost as a complement to satellite-based surveillance and communications.



Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the new Airbus A330neo Airspace cabin: The completely overhauled cabin design offers a high-tech experience through and through, from the vibrant mood lighting and customizable ceiling lighting stencils, to futuristic lavatories and much larger overhead bins.



As well as exploring all this latest hardware, visitors to the new “Digital Exhibition” concept area will be able to interactively immerse themselves in the fine details of every facet in Airbus’ group-wide activities – spanning not only Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, Helicopters, Services, but also other areas such as future research, the extended innovation ecosystem, electrification, urban air mobility, the Airbus Foundation as well as strengths in our workforce diversity.



By using special VR headsets, guests will also be able to fly-through the International Space Station, experience the innovative H160 helicopter, sit inside the cockpit of an A400M as it takes off from rough terrain, or explore the latest “Airspace” cabin interior innovations. In addition to hosting these immersive VR scenarios, the Exhibition will also feature a unique “HoloLens” zone which projects dynamic 3D holographic models – such as the ‘ExoMars’ Rover traversing a Martian landscape.



During the Airshow, Airbus will also hold a series of briefings on products and services as well as take part in the below panel discussions, which will take place at the Space Pavilion on the 13th and 14th November at Dubai Airshow.



-ends-

