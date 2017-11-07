Triumph Contract Extended to Support San Antonio Based Boeing Ground Support Operation

(Source: Triumph Group Inc.; issued Nov 07, 2017)

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. announced today that its San Antonio based Product Support business was awarded a multi-year contract extension with Boeing to facilitate its ground support equipment (GSE) operation. Under the contract, Triumph will maintain ground support equipment at the San Antonio site to ensure reliability and availability of critical equipment needed to service aircraft on ground through June 2020.



Triumph Product Support’s business in San Antonio is an ISO 9001:2008 certified facility that provides support in the maintenance and modification of large, wide body aircraft, and has maintained Boeing’s GSE since 2004. The site oversees more than 5,600 equipment inspections each year and boasts an equipment in-commission rate (ICR) greater than 93.5 percent and a hydraulic test stand ICR greater than 95 percent.



These rates exceed the established ICR rate of 90 percent, and facilitates readiness of the ground support crew, minimizing the impact on Boeing when an aircraft needs service.



“Our services help to improve the operational readiness of the military, helping Boeing and its customers meet the demands of the flying public,” said Mike Abram, executive vice president of Triumph Product Support. “We are pleased to be able to continue our relationship with Boeing in support of their GSE operations in San Antonio.”



Supporting ground support equipment is one of the many aftermarket services Triumph Product Support provides to OEM and other aviation customers as part of its Triumph TLC Solutions program, which offers seamless support throughout the aircraft lifecycle – from design, to qualification, to production, to support and finally end of life. Uniquely positioned in more than 24 MRO locations globally, the company offers a wide breadth of technical expertise and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, when and where customers need it.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.



-ends-

