Sergei Shoigu Holds Defence Ministry Board Session in Moscow

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 07, 2017)

The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held a session of the Russian Defence Board in Moscow.



The session participants discussed results of implementation of the decrees of the President of the Russian Federation dating May 2012 and the Defence Ministry Plan for 2020 by the military control bodies.



Leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, representatives of state power bodies and public organizations took part in the Board Session.



The President of the Russian Federation in his decrees dating May 2012 assigned tasks on building-up and developing Armed Forces.



According to these decrees, the Russian Armed Forces are to reach new quality level allowing to provide guaranteed military security to the state.



The Russian Defence Ministry Plan 2020 has been developed in order to implement orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.



This plan allowed to synchronize supplies of newest armament and hardware into the troops as well as construction of infrastructure, training of specialists, establishing of the training infrastructure and service accommodation fund.



As a result, share of modern armament has been increased by almost four times in comparison with 2012. Now it has reached 58.9%.



It is to noted that new samples of armament demonstrated high effectiveness and reliability during the warfare in Syria. It especially refers to aircraft and high-precision long-range armament.



Gained momentum allows to accomplish the task by 2020 and reach 70% of modern hardware in the troops.



Momentum of infrastructure construction is higher than it was in 2009-2011 in 12 times. Annually, about 3,000 buildings and constructions are introduced. Total area of the buildings is more than 2,000,000 square meters.



The Defence Ministry has been developing the Arctic territories.



Another two objects are to be constructed by the end of 2017. The objects are being constructed in key areas on the Frantz Joseph Land and New Siberian Islands.



These objects will allow to control over the Northern Sea Route, provide security to the economic activities of Russia in the Arctic region as well as build up force grouping at this strategic direction.



For the last five years, combat capabilities of the Army and Navy has been increased significantly.



Complex of measures aimed to building-up and developing of the Russian Armed Forces, increasing of quality and scales of operational and combat training as well as success of the military operation in Syria have improved the image of military service.



For the last five years, large-scale work on increasing combat capabilities of the Armed Forces, introducing modern armament and hardware into the troops, training specialists, and social security of servicemen has been done.



Stable and qualitative growth of main indicators of the state defence capabilities.



Today, the Russian Armed Forces are on the leading positions in the world. They are capable to perform any tasks, including ones taking place far away from the country.



It is to be stressed that development of the Armed Forces is not to be stopped.



Several missions of high priority are to be accomplished by 2020.



These missions are:

-- to raise combat capabilities of force groupings at strategic directions in accordance with assigned plans.

-- to Maintain the rate of rearmament of the Army and the Fleet.

-- to control funds spent on implementation of the State Defence Order.

-- to strengthen combat potential of the Strategic Nuclear Forces, and continue development of all-round support and combat control.

-- to level up the Strategic Non-Nuclear Forces for countering military threats and defending national interests.

--to develop arms and services of the Russian Armed Forces drawing special attention to introducing high-precision weapons and means of countering as well as modern communication systems, intelligence, control, and electronic warfare.



The Defence Ministry is to continue training of troops, introducing high-technical simulators as well as modern training programmes taking into account experience gained in Syria.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu passed the floor to Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces – First Deputy Defence Minister General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and First Deputy Defence Minister Ruslan Tsalikov - to report on results of building-up, development, and supplies of the Russian Armed Forces.



