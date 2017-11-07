NATO to Perform Missile Exercise at Crete Range

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 07, 2017)

ATHENS --- The NATO alliance will fire about 100 FIM-92 Stinger and MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) during an exercise at a range on Crete, [Greece’s largest] island. This drill aims to boost the U.S. Army's short- and long-range air defenses in Europe, an area of heightened focus as the service works to close potential capability gaps.



This exercise will involve two Patriot batteries from the Baumholder, Germany-based 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, as well as Stinger missile teams from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 2nd Cavalry. In Europe, insufficient short-range fires capability has been an area of concern for the U.S. Army.



Germany will lead this year's live-fire Artemis Strike exercise. More than 600 German soldiers from the Surface to Air Missile Wing 1 will take part in the four-day drills at NATO's Missile Firing Installation in Chania.



