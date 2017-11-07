Thales Alenia Space Wins Another Contract for Ariane 6

CHARLEROI, Belgium --- Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with SABCA, prime contractor for the three Thrust Vector Actuation Systems (TVAS) on the new Ariane 6 launcher, to develop and supply control electronics for nozzle steering.



ArianeGroup is prime contractor for Ariane 6 on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA). This latest contract follows another already signed with ArianeGroup that places Thales Alenia Space in charge of developing the Ariane 6 range safeguard system.



Through its contract with SABCA, Thales Alenia Space will develop electronics for the following:

-- Solid Thrust Vector Actuation Subsystem (S-TVAS) for the P120C solid rocket boosters. The twin-booster Ariane 62 version of the launcher will have two S-TVAS units, while the four-booster Ariane 64 will have four of these units.

-- Lower-Liquid Thrust Vector Actuation Subsystem (LL-TVAS), for the cryogenic stage.

-- Upper-Liquid Thrust Vector Actuation Subsystem (UL-TVAS), for the reignitable cryogenic upper stage.



“Thales Alenia Space is delighted to have contributed to the storied Ariane program for over 40 years now, continuing with the contract signed today”, said Emmanuel Terrasse, Chief Executive Officer of Thales Alenia Space in Belgium. “This contract win is the result of a collaborative effort by Belgian industry, plus the ongoing support of public authorities at both the federal level, with organizations such as Belspo that actively support the development of new technologies and products, and at the regional level, through support for the installation of innovative test and production facilities.”



Thales Alenia Space will also take full responsibility for designing and building the electronics that form the core of the Ariane 6 range safeguard system. The company provides other range safeguard system components that are shared with Ariane 5, Vega and Soyuz.



The development of Ariane 6 was approved by the ESA Council in December 2014 to ensure that Europe maintains its leadership in the fast-changing commercial launch market, while also addressing requirements for European governmental missions. The launcher will be developed in two versions: Ariane 62, with two solid propellant strap-on boosters and Ariane 64, with four solid-propellant strap-on boosters. The first Ariane 6 launch is expected in 2020.





A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services and solutions. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of about 2.4 billion euros in 2016 and has 7,980 employees in nine countries.



