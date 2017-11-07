SSJ100 Confirms Airworthiness Certification

(Source: Superjet; issued Nov 7, 2017)

VENICE, Italy --- The Sukhoi Superjet 100 “Implementation Procedures for the Russia-Italy Bilateral Airworthiness Agreement”, announced yesterday in Rome by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority ENAC and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency FATA, marked an important step for the SSJ100 Program.



Namely, the agreement formalises the amendment to the existing procedure of 2013, confirming acceptance of SSJ100 aircraft exported into Italy with an “Export Certificate of Airworthiness” issued by FATA in accordance with current Russian Regulation and in compliance with the European Requirements and type design, as listed in the bilateral agreement between the Russian Federation and Italy.



“We greatly appreciate the effort made by both the Aviation Authorities ENAC and FATA for this result – says Stefano Marazzani, CEO of SuperJet International – procedures for the airworthiness certification represent an aspect of paramount importance in the aircraft’s exports and sales. This will allow further developments in the field of industry cooperation between Italy and Russia, thus supporting our efforts in promoting the SSJ100 in Europe and in the rest of the world,” added Marazzani.



As of October 2017, there are 105 SSJ100 aircraft in service worldwide and they have logged more than 340,000 flight hours in 230,000 commercial flights. The aircraft is operated by Russian airlines as Aeroflot, Gazpromavia, IrAero, Azimuth as well as foreign customers: Interjet (Mexico), CityJet (Ireland) and the Royal Thai Air Force (Thailand).



The SSJ100 is a new-generation 100-seats commercial jet, developed and produced by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company.



SuperJet International (SJI) - joint venture between Russian Sukhoi Holding (90%) and Italian Leonardo Company (10%) headquartered in Venice (Italy) - is the international arm of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) supporting the SSJ100 Program.



SJI activities in coordination with the manufacturer SCAC include marketing and sales, delivery and customization for Western markets and after sales support.



In addition, all the activities required for the necessary certifications to conduct under the European legislation, development of Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), modifications and repair for the SSJ100 aircraft, as well as the support in flight testing, flight and maintenance crew training for the SSJ100 customers worldwide.



