Government of Canada Invests in Air Combat Training Services

(Source: Public Services and Procurement Canada; issued Nov 07, 2017)

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that our women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) receive the services they need to do their work.



On October 30, following a competitive procurement process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defence, awarded a $480-million contract for Contracted Airborne Training Services (CATS) to Discovery Air Defence Services Inc. This investment will support CAF personnel serving on the sea, on land and in the air, with the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force.



The CATS program provides realistic combat readiness training to pilots and aircrew. During these exercises, the aircraft pilot will act in an aggressor role, allowing CAF personnel to learn and practise defensive tactics to deter an attack.



The initial 10-year contract, with options to extend, could secure services until March 31, 2031, and the value of the contract could potentially reach $1.4 billion. This investment will help support Canada’s world-class aerospace industry, as well as create and maintain approximately 600 jobs for Canadians.



The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, including the Value Proposition, applies to this procurement, requiring Discovery Air Defence Services Inc. to make investments in Canada equal to the value of the contract.



Quotes



“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting our Canadian Armed Forces in getting the equipment and services it needs. We will continue all efforts to support an agile, responsive and well-equipped military force that can effectively defend Canada. This investment will also generate and maintain jobs for Canadians,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.



“Ensuring our women and men in uniform receive the training, equipment, and support they need is at the heart of Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged. This contract will help provide the training our members need in order to protect and defend Canada and Canadians, at home and abroad,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



“Through this contract, Discovery Air Defence Services Inc. will support the continued growth and competitiveness of our aerospace and defence sectors and create good-paying jobs for Canadians. Discovery Air Defence Services Inc. will also foster innovation through investments in research and development and will work with small and medium enterprises to pursue new pathways internationally from a Canadian base,” said Navdeep Bains,Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.



