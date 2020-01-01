FedEx Express Buys Up to 50 New ATR 72-600F Freighters

(Source: ATR Consortium; issued Nov. 08, 2017)

Having operated converted ATR turboprops for many years, FedEx has now become the launch customer for a dedicated freighter version, with no fuselage windows, reinforced floor and more doors, that ATR will begin delivering in 2020. (ATR photo)

TOULOUSE, France --- FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company, and ATR have signed a major contract for the firm purchase of 30 ATR 72-600s plus 20 options. These aircraft will be the first new ATRs to be directly delivered from the factory in a freighter configuration.



This new aircraft version, designated as the ATR 72-600F, has a brand new windowless fuselage and is equipped with a forward Large Cargo Door (LCD) and a rear upper hinged cargo door.



Deliveries of the ATR 72-600Fs to FedEx Express will begin in 2020. These new ATRs are also the first ATR 72-600s that will operate in a cargo configuration, as well as being the first ones equipped with an LCD directly from the factory.



The ATR 72-600F features a class E main cabin for cargo operations, and will support both bulk cargo and Unit Load Device (ULD) configurations. The ATR 72-600F has a bulk capacity of 74.6 m3, and when in ULD mode, can accommodate up to seven LD3 containers, or five 88” x 108”, or nine 88” x 62” pallets. The aircraft is also equipped with new reinforced floor panels.



Commenting on the signing of the contract, David L. Cunningham, President and CEO of FedEx Express, declared: “ATR aircraft have been successfully operating in FedEx service for many years. We worked with ATR to develop this new aircraft, which include special features to help us grow our business, especially in the air freight market where shipments are larger and heavier. The 72-600F will play an important role in our global network by helping us deliver fast, economical service to small and medium sized markets.”



ATR’s Chief Executive Officer Christian Scherer declared: “We congratulate FedEx Express for their long-standing success and for their long term commercial views for the new ATR 72-600F. Their selection of this new aircraft is the result of a deep technical and economic analysis. ATRs in cargo configuration deliver an outstanding service, both serving small communities and feeding larger freighters. The ATR 72-600F is the only new large regional aircraft available on the market for freighter operations. We are convinced that, with its use by FedEx Express, it will become the new benchmark for regional air cargo operations”.





FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee.



Founded in 1981, ATR is the world leader in the market for below-90-seat regional aircraft. Since its creation, ATR has sold over 1,500 aircraft. ATR aircraft equip the fleets of some 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Airbus and Leonardo. Based in Toulouse, France, ATR is well established worldwide with a large customer support and sales network, including Customer Service Centers, training centers and warehouses.



-ends-

